Eighth-graders can win high school tuition in Respect Life Essay Contest

Eighth-grade students in the Archdiocese of Louisville are invited to enter a new essay contest that highlights the dignity of human life.

The 2020-2021 Respect Life Essay Contest is a partnership between the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Family Ministries’ pro-life office and the Knights of Columbus. The top prize is a $1,000 scholarship to a Catholic high school in the archdiocese.

The student who places second will receive a $700 scholarship and the third-place award is a $300 scholarship.

An announcement about the contest said it’s meant to “engage young people in our Catholic faith, help them grow in their relationship with Christ and come to a better understanding of what it means to become a living witness to the gift of life.”

Specifically, the contest lists three objectives that flow from the theme of this year’s Respect Life Month, which is celebrated in October: “Live the Gospel of Life.”

“To help young people deepen their understanding of our God-given human dignity.” “To move hearts and minds with the joyful Gospel of Life through the written expressions of the young participants.” “Through learning and writing about the spectrum of Pro-Life issues, these students will be prepared and motivated to become involved in actualizing the corporal and spiritual works of mercy.”

The Catholic Church in the United States will continue to observe the theme through September of 2021. Catholics, according to the announcement, are called to “ ‘Live the Gospel of Life,’ whereby we are called to imitate Christ and follow in his footsteps,” carrying out the works of mercy, which are “the foundation of what it means to be Pro-Life.”