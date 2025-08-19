DeSales to host its fifth annual ‘Bourbon, Brew and Bites Bash’ Sept. 27

DeSales High School, 425 W. Kenwood Drive, will host its fifth annual “Bourbon, Brew and Bites Bash” fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 27.

The event features a variety of dishes and drinks from popular local restaurants, breweries, distilleries, coffee shops and more, according to an announcement from the school.



All proceeds benefit the school’s tuition fund. Tickets may be purchased for $50 per person until Sept. 5, after which the cost will be $65. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://tinyurl.com/yc43f4n5.