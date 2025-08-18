Bellarmine welcomes more than 670 first-year students

Students walk on Bellarmine University’s campus in this undated file photo. (Photo Special to The Record by Brendan Sullivan)

Bellarmine University kicked off its Week of Welcome with a move-in day Aug. 16 for 677 first-year students.

The number of first-year students this fall is up by 21.7 percent from last year, and it’s the largest class since 2019, Bellarmine said in a press release.

Students arriving on campus moved into the Siena Residence Complex and were expected to participate in orientation activities through Aug. 20, the release said.

Classes commence for all students on Aug. 21.

Of the first-year students entering the university this fall, more than 52 percent are first-generation college students and more than 38 percent are students of color, which sets a record for the university, the release said.

Sixteen percent of these incoming students are athletes. They come from 23 states and 12 countries, Bellarmine said.