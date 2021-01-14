Passionist Father Sebastian MacDonald dies at 90

Passionist Father Sebastian MacDonald died Jan. 1 at Nazareth Home. He was 90 years old.

Father MacDonald, a native of Detroit, Mich., professed religious vows as a Passionist in 1951 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1958.

After receiving his doctorate in Rome, he served as a professor of Christian ethics at the Passionist Seminary in Louisville. He later taught at St. Meinrad Archabbey and at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago. He also served in administrative leadership, including eight years as provincial superior for the Holy Cross Province and many years after as local superior while continuing to lecture and write for publications on Christian ethics and spirituality.

Father MacDonald is survived by a brother, Douglas MacDonald of Deltona, Fla., and a cousin, Anne Mahoney of Louisville.

The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Jan. 13 at St. Agnes Church, with burial in the Passionist Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the Passionist Community, 1924 Newburg Road, Louisville, Ky., 40205.