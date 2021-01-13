Letter from the Archbishop — Collection will support Opportunities for Life

Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

May God bless you! This weekend, parishes will take up the collection for Opportunities for Life (OFL). This collection is held in the four Kentucky dioceses near the anniversary of Roe vs. Wade (January 22), as part of the Kentucky bishops’ unified message advocating for a pro-life culture in our Commonwealth.

In our Archdiocese, this collection provides resources to pregnant women and families in crisis, including through material assistance and programming at Catholic Charities and other community partners.

I am pleased to announce 10 grants totaling $34,000 to organizations located throughout the 24 counties of the Archdiocese of Louisville:

Little Way Pregnancy Resource Center provides medical services for pregnant clients.

A Loving Choice Pregnancy Center in Shelbyville and Shepherdsville, will fund childcare security through an electronic childcare check-in system and purchase infant car seats for moms that choose life.

Clarity Solutions Pregnancy Center & Medical Center in Elizabethtown, offers options for safe and affordable housing to pregnant women and couples, recognizing that 20-25% of their clients have unstable housing situations that contribute to clients choosing abortions.

The Moms Helping Moms group will use its grant to provide meals, groceries, maternity, and baby items and to help moms with utilities, rent, and transportation services.

The Golden Arrow, a ministry of Saint Martin of Tours Parish in Louisville, will use its grant for car seats and portable cribs for clients and for diapers, formula, and baby food for its emergency food pantry.

Lifehouse Maternity Home is using its grant to support the work of a case manager who will provide one-on-one support for mental, physical, and spiritual healing for clients living at the home.

Sisters for Life provides a variety of services to mothers in crisis, including sidewalk counseling at the abortion clinic, mentoring programs, counseling, discipleship, and life skills.

BesideU for Life will use its grant to promote programs to save the lives of unborn children and provide a variety of services to mothers in need.

Mama to Mama will be able to fund 10 community-based doulas to provide culturally sensitive prenatal education, labor support, and postpartum care.

Sitio Clothing Ministry of Saint John Vianney Parish in Louisville will purchase a variety of baby equipment and supplies for pregnant moms facing difficulties.

Opportunities for Life also will provide $35,000 to Catholic Charities of Louisville, where the Family Support Services department provides programming for expecting and new parents, such as Mother Infant Care and Mama Matters. Family Support Services also administers the Lifeline Fund, through which Opportunities for Life funding provides financial support to pregnant women and new mothers who are facing crisis situations, providing hope and help to women facing homelessness, abusive family situations, overwhelming medical or utility bills, and other difficult situations. Client referrals from Opportunities for Life-funded partners and parishes also may access Lifeline assistance.

For some great stories and more information about these programs, see www.therecordnewspaper.org. As you consider your gift, please pray that those experiencing an untimely pregnancy will have the courage to seek help and affirm life and pray that our culture strengthens its resolve to support both unborn children and their parents.

Sincerely yours in our Lord,

Most Reverend Joseph E. Kurtz, D.D.

Archbishop of Louisville