St. Xavier High School senior earns perfect ACT score 

Greyson Wintergerst, a senior at St. Xavier High School, has earned a perfect score of 36 on the American College Testing (ACT) exam administered in September.

Greyson is a member of the National Honor Society, Ryken Service Club, Diversity Includes You Club and the track and field team.

Tutoring

Virtual and in-person homework assistance and basic academic review for students in kindergarten through grade 12 are being offered at the Office of Multicultural Ministry’s Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway. The cost is $50 per month, with sessions on Monday and Tuesday through Dec. 15.

The sessions are by appointment only and must be scheduled in advance. In keeping with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, only a limited number of students are allowed. For more information or to schedule a session, contact the center at 776-0262.