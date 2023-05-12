Corpus Christi procession set for June 11

A celebration of Corpus Christi will take place June 11 starting at 5:30 p.m., when Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate Mass at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.
Following Mass, participants will gather nearby at the Belvedere in downtown Louisville at 6:45 p.m. for a Corpus Christi procession. It will begin with prayer, followed by adoration at 7:15 p.m. At 7:45 p.m. the procession will travel from the Belvedere to the cathedral.
The event will conclude with Benediction at 8:15 p.m. and an ice cream social in the undercroft.
Individuals are welcome to take part in all or part of the celebration