Corpus Christi procession set for June 11

Hundreds of people processed down Fifth Street behind a monstrance carrying the Body of Christ on the feast of Corpus Christi, June 19, 2022. The Eucharistic procession launched a three-year Eucharistic Revival, a national initiative of the U.S. Bishops to increase Catholics’ understanding of the Real Presence in the Eucharist. (Record File Photo by Ruby Thomas)

A celebration of Corpus Christi will take place June 11 starting at 5:30 p.m., when Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate Mass at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.

Following Mass, participants will gather nearby at the Belvedere in downtown Louisville at 6:45 p.m. for a Corpus Christi procession. It will begin with prayer, followed by adoration at 7:15 p.m. At 7:45 p.m. the procession will travel from the Belvedere to the cathedral.

The event will conclude with Benediction at 8:15 p.m. and an ice cream social in the undercroft.

Individuals are welcome to take part in all or part of the celebration