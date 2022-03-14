On Fridays during Lent, students from schools around the archdiocese take turns leading the Stations of the Cross in Louisville’s four Catholic cemeteries. On March 11, Holy Trinity students led the stations through St. Louis Cemetery, 1167 Barret Avenue.

The remainder of the stations will be:

March 18 led by St. Martha School at St. Michael Cemetery, 1153 Charles Street.

March 25 led by St. Gabriel School at St. John Cemetery, 2647 Duncan Street.

April 1 led by St. Thomas Aquinas School at Calvary Cemetery.

April 8 led by Corpus Christi Academy at St. Michael Cemetery. Archbishop Fabre will lead the service.

Those unable to walk the distance of 300 to 400 yards may drive to each station and pray from their cars. For more information, call the Catholic Cemeteries office at 451-7710.