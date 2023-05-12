Ursuline Sister Mary Agnes VonderHaar, an educator, dies

Sr. Mary Agnes VonderHaar

Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph Mary Agnes VonderHaar died May 10 at Mount St. Joseph in Maple Mount, Ky. She was 89 and in her 70th year of religious life.

Sister VonderHaar, a native of Vine Grove, Ky., served as an educator for 33 years, including as principal and a teacher at St. Ann School in Howardstown, Ky., from 1964 to 1967 and as a teacher at St. Charles High School in Lebanon, Ky., from 1967 to 1969.

She also served for eight years, from 1988 to 1996, as assistant superior of her community and served in parish ministry in the Diocese of Owensboro.

She is survived by two brothers, Jerry and Larry VonderHaar of Louisville; nieces and nephews; and members of her religious community.

Visitation be at Mount St. Joseph on May 15 beginning at 4 p.m. with a wake service at 6:30 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on May 16 with the rosary at 9 a.m.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, Ky., 42356.