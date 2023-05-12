Student earns Girl Scout Gold Award, Beta honor

Amira Bowman

Amira Bowman, a member of St. Augustine Church in Lebanon, Ky., was named as one of the 2023 John W. Harris Leadership Award recipients from the National Beta Club. The award “recognizes outstanding members whose actions and character best exemplify the ideals of leadership,” according to the club’s website.

Amira is a senior at Marion County High School. She was nominated for the award for her project related to student mental health advocacy.

She also earned her Gold Award, the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts of the USA, for a project related to mental health. The member of Girl Scout Troop 41 advocated for passage of House Bill 44, which will “require a local school district’s attendance policy to include provisions for a student’s mental or behavioral health status,” according to the Kentucky General Assembly’s website.

The bill passed during the assembly’s 2022 Legislative Session and was signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear on April 20, 2022.