Common Table receives a Jacques Pépin grant

Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Common Table program has been awarded a Jacques Pépin Foundation grant.

The $10,000 grant will support the program that provides culinary training to individuals who face barriers to employment, according to a press release from the Jacques Pépin Foundation. During an eight-week program, Common Table students learn the basics of working in the food service industry and receive a Louisville Metro food service manager’s certificate once training is completed.

Rollie Wesen, executive director of the foundation, said it is “proud to support” Common Table’s efforts.

“Catholic Charities of Louisville’s Common Table students not only learn classroom culinary skills: Their social enterprise allows the students to put their skills into practice with the preparation of catering orders which continues to benefit their community,” she said in the release.

Common Table will also receive JPF-branded aprons for students and a group membership to the foundation.

The Jacques Pépin Foundation is a grant-making organization whose mission is to support programs that create opportunities through culinary training.