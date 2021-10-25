The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry is offering free rapid COVID-19 test kits. The kits are available through the Say Yes! COVID Test initiative — a new at-home testing program launched by the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.

Up to four kits per household may be picked up through Nov. 13 at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway.

The Say Yes! COVID Test campaign “encourages residents to use the test twice a week regardless of symptoms, to reduce the spread of coronavirus and keep the community healthy,” according to an announcement from the Office of Multicultural Ministry.

The rapid home test, approved by the FDA, requires a “quick swab” inside each nostril and the results are available within 10 minutes, said the announcement. Individuals are not required to provide personal information to get the kits.

For more information, call 776-0262.