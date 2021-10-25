In response to a shortage of nurses in the city and surrounding region, Bellarmine University’s Donna and Allan Lansing School of Nursing and Clinical Sciences is adding a January start date to its accelerated nursing program.

The one-year program usually starts in May. Adding another start date will allow 50 individuals who’ve earned bachelor’s degrees in other fields to earn a second degree in nursing, according to an Oct. 21 press release from the university.

According to the release, Bellarmine shares the American Nurses Association’s concern over the national nursing shortage, especially in parts of the country experiencing high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Lori Minton, who serves as director of the accelerated nursing program, said in the release that Bellarmine wants to help ensure the community will have “adequate nursing capacity once the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is over.”

“We want to help people considering a career change make a swift transition into nursing so they can earn a degree, become licensed and quickly make a difference,” she said, adding that the school is also increasing the number of spots in the program from 30 to 50.

To learn more about the program or to apply, visit www.bellarmine.edu/absn.