The Church of the Epiphany, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, is collecting new and gently used winter coats now through Nov. 22 for the 11th annual Free Coat Exchange.

Free Coat Exchange is a local non-profit whose mission is to encourage “exchange amongst community. … Those who can, donate a coat; those who need, take a coat,” according to the group’s website. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 26 this year, the community is invited to pick up winter coats from locations around the city. For a full list of collection and pick-up sites, visit www.freecoatexchange.org.

Coats donated at Epiphany will be taken to La Casita Center, said Brayton Bowen, who coordinates the coat drive for Epiphany. La Casita Center serves Hispanic and Latino families.

Donations for Epiphany should be left on the back porch of Epiphany House on the parish’s campus.