Comfort My People — Amendment 2 puts students first

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

Election season is upon us, and as Catholics, we have a responsibility to take part in the process with the mission of sharing God’s love as faithful citizens.

In just over a month, we will cast our ballot for many national, state and local offices, as well as for ballot measures, including Amendment 2 — the proposed amendment to the Kentucky Constitution that will give parents options in choosing the education that will meet the needs of their children.

Amendment 2 states, “The General Assembly may provide financial support for the education of students outside the system of common schools. The General Assembly may exercise this authority by law, Sections 59, 60, 171, 183, 184, 186, and 189 of this Constitution notwithstanding.”

We must understand that this amendment allows Kentucky lawmakers to create legislation to provide for the students’ educational needs in a variety of ways, whether through public schools, non-public schools or supplemental programs and supports.

The Archdiocese of Louisville supports Amendment 2 because it puts the needs of students first, and again, it gives parents options. As Pope Francis stated in his 2016 document “Amoris Laetitia,” parents have the right “to choose freely the kind of education — accessible and of good quality — which they wish to give their children in accordance with their convictions.”

With the goal of providing the best education for the children in Kentucky, I ask you to vote yes in November on Amendment 2. The Church teaches that parents are responsible for their child’s education and have a fundamental right “to choose a school for them which corresponds to their own convictions,” as stated in the “Catechism of the Catholic Church,” paragraph #2229). This could mean public school, private school or a religious school.

Education is a right for all children, regardless of finances, background, race, color or religion. This amendment would prioritize the educational needs of every child in Kentucky by empowering lawmakers to expand their educational opportunities.

Catholic education educates the whole child and lays the foundation for them to be faithful citizens. Educators journey with their students in academics and in their spiritual development.

The archdiocese provides private scholarships through the Catholic Education Foundation, and some Catholic schools also provide scholarships. However, state assistance would provide more and make it possible for more families to have real choices. Even if a Catholic school is not the best fit for the student, parents should have options in discerning which school will meet the intellectual and spiritual needs of their child(ren).

Students in public schools are our children as well, and their families deserve choices in education, whether it is public or private. We believe it is important to put the needs of the child first.

As Catholics and faithful citizens, we have a moral obligation to advocate for what is right and just for the common good and to work to build a civilization of love. We must pray as we form our consciences so that we will make prudent decisions for our community and country. Another part of that is to stay informed and rely on credible resources to help you make your decision.

Over the next month, take time to read Amendment 2 for yourself and research what a “yes” would mean for the future of education and students in Kentucky.