Parishes, schools invited to energy efficiency workshops in October

The Archdiocesan Creation Care Team is hosting two workshops on energy efficiency on October. The first is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St. The next one be will be on Oct. 17 in O’Connell Hall on the campus of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth in Nazareth, Ky.

Individuals from parishes and schools throughout the archdiocese are invited to learn how they can reduce energy use and save on utilities, according to an announcement from the team.

Engineer Sarah Lynn Cunningham — founder and executive director of Louisville Climate Action Network — will discuss the availability of federal funds for energy efficiency updates and specific steps parishes and schools can take to measure and reduce energy use. 

Cunningham has helped more than two dozen faith communities reduce their energy use and spending, the announcement said.

The cost is $10 per person or $40 for a parish with four or more participants. To register, visit bit.ly/3zvfQgP. For more information, send an email to creationcare@archlou.org.

Paul Hohman
