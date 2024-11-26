Celebrations set for the Dec. 12 feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Dancers performed the Danza del Tepeyac, a traditional dance honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dec. 12, 2023, at St. Peter the Apostle Church. (Record file photo by Ruby Thomas)

The feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, observed on Dec. 12, will be celebrated in parishes around the Archdiocese of Louisville.

The feast day commemorates the 16th-century appearance of the Blessed Mother to an indigenous man, St. Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin, in Mexico. St. Juan Diego was canonized in 2002 by St. John Paul II. His feast day is celebrated Dec. 9.

Our Lady of Guadalupe is the patroness of the Americas.

Celebrations begin in many places with a novena and continue with a variety of events. Following is the schedule of events provided by the Office of Hispanic Ministry:

St. Edward Church, 9608 Sue Helen Drive, will start with the rosary at 8 p.m. on Dec. 12 followed by Mass at 9 p.m. and a presentation by the youth group at 10 p.m. in the gym. A social gathering will follow.

St. Joseph Church, 1406 E. Washington St., will celebrate Mass at 11 p.m. on Dec. 11.

St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway, will host a novena Dec. 3-11 at 7 p.m. each evening. Mañanitas and midnight Mass will be celebrated beginning the night of Dec. 11, followed by dinner and a gathering in the gym. On Dec. 12, Mass will be at 5 a.m. with breakfast in the gym; Mass will also be celebrated at 7 p.m. followed by a dinner in the gym.

Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, will have Mañanitas at 5 a.m. followed by Mass at 6 a.m.

St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road, will host a novena Dec. 3-11 at 7 p.m. On Dec. 12, rosary will be at 6 p.m. and a cultural dance performance will take place at 7 p.m., followed by a procession and a play based on the apparitions of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Mass will be celebrated at 8 p.m. followed by Mañanitas and a gathering.

Holy Name Church, 2914 S. 3rd St., will celebrate a vigil Mass on Dec. 11 at 11 p.m. followed by Mañanitas and a brief reception.

Annunciation Church in Shelbyville, Ky., will host a novena Dec. 3-11 at 7 p.m. in the Parish Hall. On Dec. 12, Mass will be celebrated at 7 p.m., followed by a play based on the apparitions of Our Lady of Guadalupe and a gathering.

Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange, Ky., will begin the celebration Dec. 12 with rosary at 5 a.m. and Mañanitas at 5:45 a.m. with a mariachi group. Mass will be celebrated at 6 p.m., followed by a social from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

St. Helen Church in Glasgow, Ky., will host a novena Dec. 3-11 at the Parish Center. From Dec. 3-6, the novena will be prayed at 6 p.m. From Dec. 7-8, the novena will be prayed at 9:30 a.m., and from Dec. 9-11, it’ll be prayed at 6 p.m. Music and refreshments will follow. On Dec. 12, Mass will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served in the Parish Center.

Christ the King Church in Tompkinsville, Ky., will host a novena Dec. 3-11 with Mass being celebrated in Spanish at various times. On Dec. 4 and 11, Mass will be celebrated in English at 5:30 p.m. Adoration will begin at 5 p.m. on Dec. 6.

St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky., will host a novena Dec. 3-10 at 7 p.m. in the Parish Hall. On Dec. 11, the rosary will be prayed at 9:30 p.m. followed by a serenade to Our Lady of Guadalupe at 10 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at 11 p.m. Mañanitas and fellowship will take place after.

A parishioner took part in a reenactment of the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe to St. Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin during a celebration Dec. 12, 2023, at St. Peter the Apostle Church. (Record file Photo by Ruby Thomas)



