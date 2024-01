Dr. Beverly McAuliffe Bisig and Ronald Paul Bisig, members of St. Agnes Church, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Jan. 28. Dr. McAuliffe, a retired educator, served as a teacher and principal in the Archdiocese of Louisville for more than 48 years. Mr. Bisig retired from James River Corporation after 26 years and from the Archdiocese of Louisville after 15 years. The couple have two children, one is deceased, and three grandchildren.