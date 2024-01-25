Bulletin Board — January 25, 2024

SERVICES and DEVOTIONS

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will feature VENTUS — Eucharistic Adoration with modern worship music — on Feb. 7. Exposition will begin at 6:30 p.m. with music and confession at 7 p.m. and Benediction at 8 p.m. A reception will follow in the hospitality room. Contact Dr. Holly Smith for more information at hsmith@stmm.org.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Heritage Room, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

RETREAT

A Men’s Retreat, offered by DeSales High School, will be held Feb. 17 at the school, 425 W. Kenwood Dr. Deacon Stephen Bowling, who serves at St. Gabriel Church, will lead “A Deep Dive into the Gospel of Mark.” The day will include small-group discussion, reconciliation and Mass. All men in the community are invited.

The retreat fee is $15 and includes a light breakfast and lunch. To register, contact Brian Reilly at 883-2436 or brian.reilly@desaleshs.com.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITY

Sitio Clothing Ministry needs furniture donations for its clients. The ministry, which can pick up donations, is seeking sofas, recliners, gently used mattresses, tables and chairs. For more information, contact Linda Gottbrath at 969-0018 or sitioministry4213@gmail.com.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 5 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Amy Nall, assistant superintendent of Catholic Schools, will discuss “Catholic Education Committed to Ensuring a Catholic Foundation for Each Student.”

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

The Holy Family Altar Sodality will host its annual dessert card party Feb. 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Saffin Center, 3938 Poplar Level Road. Doors open at noon and admission is $6. To reserve a table, call or text Pam Stober at 724-2633.

HERE and THERE

Catholic Charities of Louisville will host its annual Rouler fundraiser on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mellwood Art Center, 1860 Mellwood Ave.

The evening’s activities will include live music, Cajun food, open bar, casino-style games, bingo, a silent auction and raffles.

Tickets are $85. For tickets visit, https://one.bidpal.net/rouler24/welcome.

Nativity Academy at St. Boniface Church will host a Fat Tuesday raffle fundraiser at Ten20 Brewery in Butchertown, 1020 E. Washington St., on Feb. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will benefit Nativity Academy students. For more information, visit https://one.bidpal.net/nativityfattuesday2024/welcome.

SUPPORT GROUPS

“DivorceCare,” a program for those who are separated or divorced, will begin Jan. 30 and meet weekly on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. until April 30. The group meets at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, in the Spirituality Center and via Zoom. To register and purchase a workbook, visit divorcecare.org. For more information, contact Denise Ruiz at 426-1588, ext. 126, or druiz@stmm.org.

A Grief Recovery Method Support Group for people who have suffered the death of a loved one or other significant loss either recently or long ago will be offered by St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, beginning Feb. 8. The 8-week program will meet at the Parish Life Center on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Pattie Filley LCSW, Certified Grief Specialist at 459-4251 ext. 24 or 742-1190 in the evenings.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

OPEN HOUSES

Several schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville are hosting open houses during Catholic Schools Week, Jan. 28 to Feb. 3.

St. Bernard School, 7500 Tangelo Drive, will host an open house for preschool through eighth grade from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 31. For more information, call 239-5178.

St. Francis of Assisi School, 1938 Alfresco Place, will host a prospective parent night tour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 31. For more information, contact the school at 458-9551.

Holy Spirit School is inviting parents to schedule a tour of the school. For more information, contact the school at 893-7700 or jgiannone@hspiritschool.org.

St. Nicholas Academy, 5501 New Cut Road, will host an open house for preschool through eighth grade on Jan. 31. Parents are welcome in the morning from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and again in the evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Immaculata Classical Academy, 440 Zorn Ave., is hosting a shadow day for high schoolers on Feb. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Guests will accompany an Immaculata high school student throughout the day, meet teachers and enjoy a free lunch. To reserve a spot, send an email to admissions@immaculata.org. For more information, visit immaculata.org. Home school students are welcome.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

A Communion Minister Update Session, led by the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Worship, will be Feb. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Martha Church, 2825 Klondike Lane. Register by Jan. 31.

Registration can be made by emailing worship@archlou.org or calling 636-0296 ext. 1260.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges presented in Scripture relating to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom.

The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

Feb. 1 and 2: 2023 Universal Synod and 1965 Vatican II Council — Results & Conflicts?

Feb. 8 and 9: Catholic Church Social Teaching — Unions, Wages, Catholic Services Appeal, Bankruptcy Laws?

Feb. 15 and 16: Eternal Life — Heaven, Hell, Purgatory, Resurrection?

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this winter.

Overview of Catechetical Ministry Part II, Feb. 3, 9 a.m. to noon, St. Lawrence Church, 1925 Lewiston Dr.

“Honoring the Blessed Mother,” Feb. 10, 9 a.m. to noon, via Zoom

Introduction to Christology, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky.

To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).