33 Honored by the Office of Faith Formation

The annual Faith Formation Celebration, held annually in September, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The purpose of the gathering is to celebrate the catechetical ministry of the Catholic Church and to honor those who have “embraced the call to share the message of Jesus Christ through the education and formation of God’s people,” said Art Turner, director of the Office of Faith Formation.

For 2020, the Archdiocese of Louisville recognizes the following individuals who have completed certification as an associate, advanced or master-level catechist.

Fifteen catechists who have completed 20 hours of formation classes were named associate catechists.

Catechists who have completed the associate level plus 120 hours were named advanced catechists. They are: Cynthia Bland, Susan Key, Anna Meade, Michael Rouse, Wendy Sims and Doug Wolz.

Ten catechists who completed the advanced level plus 80 hours were named master catechists. They are: Tammy Carrico, Kathy Holderbaum, Lynette Kessinger, Deacon Gregory Klinglesmith, Patricia Klinglesmith, Sister of Charity of Nazareth Valerie Miller, Carole Sanders, Charles Shircliff, Patt Stanfill and Deborah Tucker.

Charles Holloway earned a certificate in catechesis I and II from the University of Dayton.

Josh Huff earned a certificate in youth ministry from the University of Dayton. Huff, director of youth ministry and youth catechesis at St. Edward Church, was also recognized with “Catechist Honors” by Catechist Magazine.