Families and children take part in the annual ‘Walk for Life’

Close to 400 people including families with small children, such as members of the Kenney family, above, took part in the annual Walk for Life sponsored by the Kentucky Right to Life Association Sept. 12. Taking into consideration the social distancing guidelines adopted to control the spread of the coronavirus, participants were asked to stay with their family as they walked the Seneca Park trail loop. It’s the “grace of God and the love for life” that motivated people to come out even during a quarantine, said Margie Montgomery, executive director of KRLA.

Though the organization puts on the Celebration of Life Banquet and organizes the walk yearly, “we still need to do so much more because there are still so many babies and mothers who are affected by abortion. We have a long road to go. We can do much more if we work together and pray for the sanctity of all human life,” said Montgomery.

Below, David Kenney, left, his wife Mary and their young children took part in the walk.