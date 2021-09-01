Presentation Academy has announced a partnership with Jefferson Community Technical College that will allow its students to earn both college and high school credit in online courses.

Areas of study include accounting, sign language, criminal justice and law, world civilization, computer sciences and foreign languages. Students at Presentation can earn up to 48 hours of credit toward a bachelor’s degree.

The school also has a partnership with Spalding University that allows students with at least a 3.0 grade point average to enroll in college courses.

Presentation students can attend Spalding courses in cultural anthropology, effective speaking, psychology, ethics, general chemistry, human anatomy, physiology, sociology, organic chemistry and psychological systems.

Presentation began the 2021-22 school year on August 13. Families interested in the school can register for an open house at www.beapresgirl.org. Or they can call 583-5935.