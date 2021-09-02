Wedding Anniversaries

Thomas G. and Nancy Dott Raque, members of the Church of the Epiphany, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Sept. 8. Mr. Raque is retired from the Tom Raque Distributing Co., and Mrs. Raque is a homemaker and artist. The couple have five children, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. John M. Lundbom, members of St. Albert the Great Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 4. Mr. Lundbom is a retired executive chef. Mrs. Lundbom, the former Carolyn Tabeling, retired in 2016 as director of member services for the Kentucky Medical Association. The couple have two children and two grandchildren.