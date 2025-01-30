Catholic Schools Week Mass highlights St. Thomas Aquinas

A Catholic education based on Catholic intellectual tradition shapes the worldview of students, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre told educators and students gathered for the annual Catholic Schools Week Mass on Jan. 28 at St. Margaret Mary Church.
Students and educators representing the archdiocese’s Catholic schools gathered for the morning liturgy, the highlight of the archdiocesan celebration of National Catholic Schools Week, celebrated Jan. 26-Feb. 1.
In his homily, Archbishop Fabre reminded the congregation that Jan. 28 marks the feast of St. Thomas Aquinas, the patron saint of Catholic schools.
“Your Catholic education is meant to shape your worldview”
— Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre
St. Thomas Aquinas, a Dominican priest and doctor of the church, is “a model for Catholic school students and those who involve themselves in the ministry of Catholic education,” the archbishop told them.
An integral part of Catholic education is the “Catholic intellectual tradition,” which St. Thomas Aquinas promulgated, he said.
“An important relationship in the Catholic intellectual tradition is the relationship between faith and reason,” he noted. “In many ways today, there are ongoing struggles in the relationship between faith and reason, as they are mistakenly pitted against one another and seen in opposition.”
But “St. Thomas Aquinas masterfully showed that there needs to be no opposition between faith and reason,” he said. “St. Thomas Aquinas recognizes faith as building upon and perfecting the insights of reason, leading human beings to a fuller knowledge of the truth.”
Speaking directly to the students, Archbishop Fabre said, “Your Catholic education is meant to shape your worldview. Catholic education can assist you in coming to understand that there really is no opposition between faith and reason.”
Addressing educators, he said, “We must assist students in understanding the relationship between faith and reason.”
“St. Thomas Aquinas can serve as a model for all who involve themselves in the ministry of Catholic education as we strive to remain faithful to Catholic intellectual tradition,” he said.
At the conclusion of Mass, the Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Schools Office presented several awards. This year’s honorees were:
- Chasity Livers, dean of academics at Bethlehem High School, was awarded the Distinguished Catholic School Leader Award. The award “recognizes the gifts of a Catholic school leader to Lead, Learn and Proclaim,” according to the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Catholic Schools.
- Mike Magre, a counselor, teacher and coach at Trinity High School, received the Irene Casey Catholic Inclusion Award. The award honors the spirit of Irene Casey, an elementary school teacher dedicated to meeting “the diverse learning needs of students in Catholic education,” according to the Office of Catholic Schools.
- Amy Bohanon, a volunteer at St. Patrick School, was named the Outstanding School Volunteer. Bohanon saw and responded to a need for students in kindergarten through second grade to spend time in the library reading books, the school community said in nominating her.
- Emily McCarty, recipient of the Father Joseph McGee Award for Outstanding Catholic Educator, was also recognized. The award will be presented to McCarty, a middle school math teacher at Holy Spirit School, at the Catholic Education Foundation’s Salute to Catholic School Alumni Dinner set for March 18.