Catholic Schools Week Mass highlights St. Thomas Aquinas

A Catholic education based on Catholic intellectual tradition shapes the worldview of students, Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre told educators and students gathered for the annual Catholic Schools Week Mass on Jan. 28 at St. Margaret Mary Church.

Students and educators representing the archdiocese’s Catholic schools gathered for the morning liturgy, the highlight of the archdiocesan celebration of National Catholic Schools Week, celebrated Jan. 26-Feb. 1.

In his homily, Archbishop Fabre reminded the congregation that Jan. 28 marks the feast of St. Thomas Aquinas, the patron saint of Catholic schools.

“Your Catholic education is meant to shape your worldview” — Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

St. Thomas Aquinas, a Dominican priest and doctor of the church, is “a model for Catholic school students and those who involve themselves in the ministry of Catholic education,” the archbishop told them.

An integral part of Catholic education is the “Catholic intellectual tradition,” which St. Thomas Aquinas promulgated, he said.

“An important relationship in the Catholic intellectual tradition is the relationship between faith and reason,” he noted. “In many ways today, there are ongoing struggles in the relationship between faith and reason, as they are mistakenly pitted against one another and seen in opposition.”

But “St. Thomas Aquinas masterfully showed that there needs to be no opposition between faith and reason,” he said. “St. Thomas Aquinas recognizes faith as building upon and perfecting the insights of reason, leading human beings to a fuller knowledge of the truth.”

Speaking directly to the students, Archbishop Fabre said, “Your Catholic education is meant to shape your worldview. Catholic education can assist you in coming to understand that there really is no opposition between faith and reason.”

Addressing educators, he said, “We must assist students in understanding the relationship between faith and reason.”

“St. Thomas Aquinas can serve as a model for all who involve themselves in the ministry of Catholic education as we strive to remain faithful to Catholic intellectual tradition,” he said.

Lillian Goessling, center, a fifth grader at St. Michael School, a winner in Catholic Education Foundation’s annual Catholic Schools Week poster contest, posed with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre and Julie E. Baum, Vice President for the Foundation, following the Mass Jan. 28 at St. Margaret Mary Church. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

At the conclusion of Mass, the Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic Schools Office presented several awards. This year’s honorees were: