Educators, volunteer honored at Catholic Schools Week Mass

During the Jan. 28 liturgy to celebrate National Catholic Schools Week, the Archdiocese of Louisville presented awards to two educators and a volunteer.

Chasity Livers

Chasity Livers, dean of academics at Bethlehem High School, was awarded the Distinguished Catholic School Leader Award. The award “recognizes the gifts of a Catholic school leader to Lead, Learn and Proclaim,” according to the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Catholic Schools.

In nominating Livers for the distinction, the school community described her as an “unwavering example of faith in action.”

“Her leadership consistently aligns with our school’s core values, ensuring that the mission of Catholic identity is not merely a statement but at the very heart of our institution’s daily life and long-term goals,” the nomination said.

Livers implemented a strategic plan that school leaders said “prioritizes our Catholic identity.”

Through her guidance, the school has fostered a “deeper appreciation and commitment to eucharistic devotion,” the nomination said.

Livers also works to ensure that each student has the support needed to thrive in and out of the classroom, the nomination said.

Mike Magre

Mike Magre, a counselor, teacher and coach at Trinity High School, received the Irene Casey Catholic Inclusion Award.

The award honors the spirit of Irene Casey, an elementary school teacher dedicated to meeting “the diverse learning needs of students in Catholic education,” according to the Office of Catholic Schools.

Magre embodies the school’s mission to serve the entire community, according to school leaders.

He “works to ensure that students at Trinity take responsibility for their actions all the while insisting that students bring their best efforts to any situation that they may face and be men of character when faced with adversity,” the nomination said.

It’s typical for Magre, in all his roles, to be seen reminding students about class projects, service opportunities or just checking in to see how the student is doing.

“He works with students who are having academic or personal issues throughout the day using his ability to grasp the issue at hand to find a way forward for the student that will produce optimal results,” the nomination said.

Magre recently earned a master’s degree in theology from St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology. He’s instrumental in working with the Sts. Peter and Paul Society, a student group whose mission is to highlight and enrich Catholic identity at Trinity, according to the nomination.

Amy Bohanon

Amy Bohanon, a volunteer at St. Patrick School, was named the Outstanding School Volunteer.

Bohanon saw and responded to a need for students in kindergarten through second grade to spend time in the library reading books, the school community said in nominating her.

Bohanon is the “backbone” of the school’s “Mystery Librarian” program, which coordinates six volunteers to serve in the library every week. She’s the “behind the scenes librarian” who can always be found “prepping, planning or reshelving books,” the nomination said.

She also works with the director of faith formation on ongoing projects, teaches preparatory classes and volunteers at Vacation Bible School during the summers.

The winner of the Father Joseph McGee Award for Outstanding Catholic Educator, presented by the Catholic Education Foundation, was also announced at the Mass.

Emily McCarty

Emily McCarty, a middle school math teacher at Holy Spirit School, will formally receive the McGee award at the Catholic Education Foundation’s 35th annual Salute to Catholic School Alumni on March 18.

The award was established in 1988 to “commemorate Father McGee’s lifetime commitment to Catholic education. It is presented to a teacher who exemplifies this deep dedication to Catholic schools,” according to the Catholic Education Foundation.

McCarty has taught at Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville for 35 years.

She is described as not only having “outstanding mastery” over her content area, but also the ability to help students grow in their faith through “conversations and her examples.” She leads her students in prayer throughout the school day, shares her faith and has served as a confirmation sponsor to students, the nomination said.

“She holds her students to high expectations while making sure she provides the support they need to meet those expectations. Emily is never afraid to go above and beyond as she embraces her service to Catholic education,” according to the nomination.