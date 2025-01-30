Bulletin Board — January 30, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

The Mass of Remembrance and Healing, previously known as the Purple Mass, for those grieving the loss of a loved one to substance abuse will be celebrated on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate the Mass and all are welcome to attend.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated Feb. 16 at 3 p.m at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 3 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Deacon Craig Roberts will be the speaker.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

VOCATIONS

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a Holy Hour for Vocations at 12:45 p.m. Feb. 12 in the chapel behind the altar at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

The Dominican Sisters of Peace will host a free “Zoom and See Discernment Retreat” Feb. 7-9. The online retreat will give participants time to pray with the sisters and explore religious life. For more information, visit oppeace.org/become-a-sister or call/text 405-248-7027.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

SINGLES

Catholic Singles of Louisville, a group for those in their 40s and over, meets the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Members participate in monthly prayer services and social gatherings, including dances, concerts, trivia and game nights. For more information and for the location, contact Mike Miller at 472-5240 or mike25k@aol.com.

YOUNG ADULTS

The Shrine of St. Martin of Tours will host a holy hour for young adults on Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. The event will be held in the main church, located at 639 S. Shelby St. For more information, contact the shrine office at 582-2827.

HERE AND THERE

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, will celebrate its 75th anniversary during Masses the weekend of Feb. 8-9. For more information, email Emilia Agrinsoni Malave at emiliaam@ourlourdes.org.

The Ladies of Good Shepherd will hold their next Card Party for a Cause on Feb. 11 at Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Avenue. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $8 per person and includes lunch and a door prize ticket. All are invited to attend. Half of the proceeds will benefit Sleep in Heavenly Peace. For reservations, call 502-749-9780.

The Archdiocese of Louisville is looking for experienced high school and college-aged Mass servers to assist the archbishop as “pontifical servers.” The Office of Worship will host a training on Feb. 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road.

After the training, these servers will have the opportunity to serve with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre at special liturgies throughout the year.

For more information, email Dr. Karen Shadle at kshadle@archlou.org.

ARTS

The Loretto Community will host the Campbellsville University Piano Ensemble on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. The concert is free and will be in the Loretto Motherhouse church, 515 Nerinx Road. Contact Mary Swain at maryswain@lorettocommunity.org with questions.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, will host a seminar on “Hearing Loss and Cognitive Decline” on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. The presenter is Dr. Jessica Bishop. RSVP to Allyson Skaggs at akskag01@outlook.com.