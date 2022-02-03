Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Happy Catholic Schools Week!

As I write this letter, I want to extend my deep gratitude to our school leaders, teachers and staff. These last few weeks have been very challenging as our schools weather yet another COVID-19 surge. I also appreciate the patience and forbearance of our parents who must adjust to changing protocols as we seek to keep our schools safe and open for in-person learning.

Each year, the wonderful staff in our Office of Catholic Schools establishes a theme for the year. This year our superintendent invited all educators to “Be-Intentional, Be-Invitational, Be-Inspirational,” as they were called to live their vocation as Catholic school leaders and teachers, to proactively engage with every student, even and probably especially, those who present challenges, and to gently and humbly share the Good News of Jesus Christ.

I want to reflect on the context of communio in which these “be-attitudes” are practiced and in which we find one of our greatest strengths as Catholic schools. Our schools are “schools of love” in which our students learn and experience a reality bigger than themselves. They are called daily, through prayer, service and learning, to focus on the person of Jesus and the call of the Gospel to see others with eyes of Jesus. They are encouraged to channel God’s love for them into acts of service, compassion and love for others.

In 2001, St. John Paul II stated that fostering a spirituality of communion was one of the great challenges facing the Church in the new millennium (“Novo Millennio Ineunte,” 43). Today, Pope Francis calls schools to a culture of encounter, in which our schools “… form hearts convinced of the mission for which they were created, with the certainty that life grows and matures to the extent that we give it for the life of others” (“Letter to Latin American Jesuit Schools,” June 2021). Sadly, we can see the need for the fruits of communion — the common good and solidarity — in our fractured and often polarized world. Our schools, however, provide a shining light for families, for the Church and for the broader community through their intentional, invitational and inspirational call to students to be persons for others in whatever way they live out their vocation.

I am very proud of our Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville and have cherished the opportunities I had to visit schools, meet educators and participate in this great ministry of our Church. As we celebrate this Catholic Schools Week, please know of my deep respect and appreciation for all who make Catholic education so great — our families, students, teachers, staff, pastors, school leaders, religious communities, alumni and donors. God love all of you!

Sincerely yours in our Lord,

Most Reverend Joseph E. Kurtz, D.D.

Archbishop of Louisville