Bellarmine, Louisville Ballet partnership leads to new arts-centered degree program

Louisville Ballet Studio Company artists danced during a class recently. Louisville Ballet dancers are eligible for admission to a new degree program offered by Bellarmine University and the ballet company, a Bachelor of Arts in Arts Administration: Dance. (Photo Special to The Record by Brendan J. Sullivan/Bellarmine University)

Bellarmine University and the Louisville Ballet have announced a new degree program focused on performing arts that “reflects a shared commitment to artistic excellence, academic rigor, and long-term career sustainability in the arts.”

Together, they will offer a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Arts Administration: Dance. The program, which will begin in August of 2026, is designed for pre-professional and professional dancers, according to a press release about the program.

Admission is limited to dancers in Louisville Ballet’s Studio Company, the professional company and staff. It will include professional training and performance, along with accredited coursework for the bachelor’s degree.

“Students remain fully engaged in rehearsals, performances, and community outreach while completing asynchronous online academic coursework designed to complement their artistic development,” said the press release from Bellarmine.

“This partnership strengthens both institutions by aligning professional training with academic excellence, expanding opportunities for our dancers while reinforcing Bellarmine University’s commitment to arts leadership,” said Leslie Smart, CEO of Louisville Ballet, in the release.

Bellarmine Associate Provost Dr. Jon Blandford added, “Bellarmine is proud to partner with Louisville Ballet on a program that reflects our shared belief in access, excellence, and long-term student success. This unique degree partnership honors the rigor of professional dance training while providing a strong academic foundation that prepares students for leadership roles across the arts ecosystem.”