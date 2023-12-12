St. Meinrad to offer manuscripts workshop

“Liturgical Manuscripts in Person,” a day-long workshop, will be offered by the St. Meinrad Institute for Sacred Music Jan. 20 in St. Meinrad, Ind.

Various scholars will discuss the liturgical manuscripts in the St. Meinrad Archabbey library collection ranging from 11th-century Spain to 18th-century Germany, according to a press release from St. Meinrad. The manuscripts have not been studied before and many are new to the collection and have “fascinating histories,” the release said. The workshop will explore what can be learned from the physical manuscripts and how to study them.

The presenters are scholars from the University of Northern Iowa, Columbia University, the University of Notre Dame, Indiana University, the Dominican House of Studies and St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.

Though the presenters are “among the top in their field,” the event is geared toward the general public, the release said.

The free workshop will be held in the lower level of the St. Meinrad Archabbey’s library from 9:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. CDT.For more information, contact Krista Hall at 812-357-6480 or khall@saintmeinrad.edu.