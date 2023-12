The Franciscan Kitchen will host its annual Christmas Day giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 25 for the homeless individuals it serves.

The charity is collecting items for the giveaway, including hoodies in all sizes, men’s winter gloves, men’s and women’s underwear in all sizes, backpacks, blankets, winter coats and hygiene items.

The agency is also seeking volunteers to help distribute the items on Christmas Day. For more information, contact Tony Perito at 468-3126 or tonyperito@gmail.com.