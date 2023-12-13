Prayer group celebrates Immaculate Conception

Father Shayne Duvall, pastor of Holy Trinity Church, and Father Casey Sanders, associate pastor, prayed with the parish’s rosary group Dec. 7 before the group’s annual breakfast celebrating the feast of the Immaculate Conception. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

A festive glow from an Advent wreath and good cheer filled the room as women from Holy Trinity Church’s rosary group greeted each other.

Some helped to put the finishing touches on a breakfast spread Dec. 7 before settling around a dining room table for prayer.

The group has been meeting to pray the rosary every Thursday for close to a decade.

The early December prayer breakfast — in its third year — is meant to celebrate the women and the feast of the Immaculate Conception, observed Dec. 8.

The group was formed by parishioner Michele Jackson in 2014 to pray for the parish and school community, its priests and deacons and the wider community.

The women have also helped teach first communicants to pray the rosary.

Donna Klein, one of the group’s members, said the group hopes to inspire other women in the Archdiocese of Louisville to pray the rosary because there are “many graces” that flow from the devotion.

Praying the rosary helps teach women “how to be a daughter of Mary, which brings us closer to her son Jesus,” she said.