Podcast discusses Catholic Charities, how to get involved

The December episode of “What’s New in ArchLou,” an Archdiocese of Louisville podcast, is available now.

This month’s guest is Lisa DeJaco Crutcher, CEO of Catholic Charities of Louisville. The episode discusses what’s new at Catholic Charities and how parishioners can get involved with the work of this agency.

The monthly podcast highlights the people and ministries of the archdiocese and the Catholic Church in Central Kentucky, according to an announcement from the archdiocese.

“Each month, we welcome new guests to discuss what’s going on in the archdiocese and invite you to get involved as you deepen your engagement with your Catholic faith,” the announcement said.

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio and the archdiocese’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.