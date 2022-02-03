Six middle school students placed in the 2021 Vocation Essay and Poster Contest sponsored by the Serra Club of Louisville and the Archdiocese of Louisville Vocation Office.

Students in the seventh- and eighth-grades were asked to answer one of two questions: “If God were to text you ‘Come follow me,’ what would be your response?” or “What clues from God should you look for as you are discerning your vocation in life?”

Madison Edelen , an eighth-grader at St. Catherine Academy in New Haven, Ky., won first place for her essay. She discussed what clues from God to look for when discerning a vocation.

, a seventh-grader at St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky., placed second. He wrote about responding to a text from God. Madison Rogers, an eighth-grader at St. Catherine Academy, placed third in the essay contest. She considered what clues from God one might look for in discerning a vocation.

Entrants in the poster contest — open to students in fourth through sixth grade — were asked to create a poster that promotes vocations to the priesthood, consecrated religious life, permanent diaconate, married or single life.

Jaida Hardesty , a sixth-grader at St. Michael School, won first place.

, a sixth-grader at Immaculata Classical Academy, took second place. Claudia Norrenbrock, a sixth-grader at St. Michael School, placed third.

The student who won first place will receive $250 in prize money and a certificate.