The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Catholics at the Capitol, a day of education and advocacy, will be held Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Capitol Annex (Room 171) in Frankfort, Ky. Parishes are invited to send delegations, and individuals are also invited to attend.

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz will address those in attendance, as will representatives of the Catholic Conference of Kentucky, the public policy voice of Kentucky’s bishops on state and federal issues.

Following their presentations, participants will have the opportunity to meet with legislators and then sit in the gallery to watch the House and Senate convene at 2 p.m.

The 2022 legislative priorities of Kentucky’s bishops include:

House Bill 269, which would exempt those with severe mental illnesses from the death penalty.

Senate Bill 50 and House Bill 305, which seek to expand the state’s educational tax credit program that was enacted last year.

Several issues related to criminal justice reform and gun violence.

In addition, the bishops support the YES for Life campaign, which advocates for a constitutional amendment to clarify that there is no right to an abortion in the state constitution. The proposed amendment will be on the ballot in November.

Advance registration is required to attend. Those interested in attending as a parish delegation may sign up as a group. To register, for more information and for the full itinerary, contact Mary Wurtz at Catholic Charities at mwurtz@archlou.org or call 637-9786.