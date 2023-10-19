Bulletin Board — October 19, 2023

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., on Nov. 4. Mass will be at 9 a.m. followed by the devotion and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m.

The devotion includes exposition, adoration and benediction of the Blessed Sacrament, the rosary with meditation and sacred music by Dr. Emily Meixner.

RETREATS

A Maranatha Retreat, designed for those who are chronically ill and their caregivers, will be held at the Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4.

The retreat will offer spiritual presentations, small-group sharing, meditation and sacraments.

The retreat is free, but registration is required. To register, contact Denise Bouchard in the Family Ministries Office at 636-0296 or dbouchard@archlou.org.

Rachel’s Vineyard, a weekend retreat for men and women suffering after an abortion, will be held Nov. 3-5, in Owensboro, Ky.

For more information, contact Rita at 270-474-4707 or retreats@hopeafterabortionky.com. More information is also available at HopeAfterAbortionKY.com.

“Re-Membering Ourselves with Cory Lockhart” will be presented on Nov. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky.

Participants will be encouraged to slow down and connect through meditation, journaling and creative play. To register, visit www.nazarethretreatcenterky.org.

“Teilhard’s Cosmic Images of God,” a retreat offered by Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky., will be Nov. 10 to 12.

Participants will read several passages from Jesuit Pierre Teilhard de Chardin’s mystical essays using a Lectio Divina style, explore their relevance to the concerns of today’s world, and contemplate the presence of Divine Love at the heart of our ever-expanding Cosmos. To register, visit www.nazarethretreatcenterky.org.

The Saint Serra Club’s Fall Retreat will be Nov. 11 at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. following 8:15 a.m. Mass.

Dominican Father John Baptist Hoang will speak on “Holiness — Living Life to the Full.”

For more information, contact Bob Hublar at RJHublar@BellSouth.net or 216-0945. The cost is $40 and payment is due by Oct. 31.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITY

The Schuhmann Homeless Service Center, a ministry of the Shrine of St. Martin of Tours, is in need of volunteers and clean, new or gently used towels, comforters, blankets and sheets in all sizes.

Contact Jim Nix, the center’s director, at 589-6696 to plan a delivery time and for volunteer opportunities.

The Knights of Columbus Bardstown Council 1290 is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive from Oct. 28 through Nov. 30. All proceeds benefit the food insecure in Nelson County by way of the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry. Collection bins will be placed in the rear of Nelson County churches to accept nonperishable, canned and packaged food items. Monetary donations are especially useful and can be mailed to Knights of Columbus, 107 North Fourth Street, Bardstown, Ky. 40004.

SUPPORT GROUP

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church. The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

THE ARTS

“Sing Jubilant Songs: A Celebration of Sacred Song!” will be offered at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road, Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m. The event will include prayer, choral works and a congregational sing-along presented by musicians from the Ursuline Sisters, Associates of Louisville Choir and St. Paul, St. Rita and St. Peter the Apostle churches. Music will be sung in both English and Spanish. A light reception and fellowship will follow.

A Kelty Organ Recital, part of the Cathedral Concert Series, will present a Halloween program by Dr. Philip Brisson, organist, on Oct. 29 at 2:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St. A reception hosted by the Cathedral Bourbon Society will follow. The recital is free and open to the public.

“Our Blessed Mother Mary — Songs, Reflections, Prayer,” a program presented by St. Athanasius Church’s music ministry, will be Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. at the church, 5915 Outer Loop. The program will feature songs and reflections on significant events in Mary’s life. A reception with light refreshments will follow. There is no cost to attend but donations are welcome.

A choral concert by Immaculate Conception Church’s adult choir will be presented Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. at the church in La Grange, Ky. The program will include works by Forrest, Hagenberg, Courtney, Hairston, Gounod and more. A light reception will follow.

HERE AND THERE

A “Howlin’ Halloween Dance” with The Checkmates will be held at St. Athanasius Church in the parish hall, 5915 Outer Loop, on Oct. 28 from 8 p.m. to midnight. Admission, limited to those 21 and over, is $20 per person at the door.

Refreshments include complimentary soft drinks, pub mix and popcorn. Assorted beer, seltzers and wine coolers will be available for purchase. To reserve a table, call or text Paula Dowdle at 553-3138 or purchase at the door. Costumes are optional and prizes will be awarded for the best costume.

Incarnation Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace, will host its annual craft fair Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For booth rental information, call the church office at 447-2013 before 2 p.m. After 2 p.m., call Jean Gawarecki at 386-8829 or Karen Van Vactor at 432-1892.

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, is hosting a paper shredding event Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Folks are invited to bring their unwanted tax forms, personal papers, bank and medical records to be safely shredded on-site and recycled. Cash donations to support Hand in Hand Ministries are welcome.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

“Spiritual Preparation for Music Ministry” will be presented by Dr. Karen Shadle, director of the Office of Worship, for liturgical musicians on Oct. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, in the “Lighthouse” room.

The workshop will cover topics of prayer, preparation and ministerial identity. It is recommended for anyone involved in music ministry — directors, choir members, cantors and instrumentalists of all skill levels and experience.

The workshop is free, but participants should register online at www.archlou.org/worship, by email at worship@archlou.org or by phone at 471-2144.

Nazareth Home’s Community Education Series will continue Oct. 25 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dr. Sam Cotton, assistant professor of family and geriatric medicine at UofL’s School of Medicine, will discuss geriatric assessment and how healthcare professionals provide care to benefit older adults.

The event is free and open to the public at 2000 Newburg Road. Register at www.nazhome.org/rsvp/. The series will not be offered in November and December; it will resume in January.

The Office of Family and Life Ministries has planned several events in October to celebrate Respect Life Month. The last of those events, “Open Wide Our Hearts: A Pastoral Letter Against Racism,” will be Oct. 23 at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is co-sponsored by the Office of Multicultural Ministry.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this fall and winter:

“Renewing Our Relationship with the Eucharist: Four Invitations to Revive Our Students’ Desire for Christ in the Blessed Sacrament,” Oct. 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Adult Formation Room, 508 Breckenridge Lane.

“Faithful Citizenship,” Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to noon via Zoom.



The classes are $10. To register and for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The final dates and topics for this year will be Oct. 26 and 27 on Scripture in the life of the Church (Part 2).

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.