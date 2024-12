Four Catholic school students were among twelve recipients of the 2024 YCMA Youth Character Awards.

They are: Kaitlyn Clements, Assumption High School; Max Corbett, Trinity High School; Xavier Mudd, St. Xavier High School and Jasmine Watkins, Sacred Heart Academy.

The chosen high school students “exemplify the values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility,” according to YMCA Louisville’s website.