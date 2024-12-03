Archdiocesan News

Hildegard House seeks volunteers, offers training Dec. 14

by

Hildegard House, 114 Adams St., is looking for volunteers to serve as compassionate companions, providing end-of-life care for individuals who have no home or loved ones to care for them.

Volunteers will serve a weekly five-hour shift to provide care for residents so they may die with dignity and access hospice care, according to an announcement from Hildegard House. 

A training session for new volunteers will be held Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.  For more information, visit hildegardhouse.org or contact the volunteer coordinator at volunteers@hildegardhouse.org or 653-1468.

