Two Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia answered questions from students during “Tea Time with the Sisters” Nov. 15 at Immaculata Classical Academy. (Photo Special to The Record)

Immaculata Classical Academy hosted two Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia for “Tea Time with the Sisters” Nov. 15.

During the after-school event, girls from first to 12th grade visited with the sisters, who shared their vocation stories. They also answered questions from the students, ranging from why the Catholic Church needs sisters to what their favorite games are, according to the school.