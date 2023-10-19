Holy Trinity students serve

Seventh-grade students from Holy Trinity School husked corn while helping to prepare lunch for homeless individuals at St. Vincent de Paul of Louisville’s Open Hand Kitchen last month. (Photo Special to The Record)

Eighth graders from Holy Trinity School St. Matthews and Holy Trinity School Clifton traveled to Appalachia last month where they helped to repair six homes for families in need.

The students held a dress-down day at their schools a week before the trip and raised $2,100, which they used to stock a food pantry there.

In total 88 students, 10 faculty members and 20 parents traveled together.

Seventh graders also spent time doing service work the last week of September. They spent a day at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s Open Hand Kitchen, where they helped with the preparation of meals for homeless individuals.

Another group of students organized donations at the Schuhmann Social Service Center, a ministry of the Shrine of St. Martin of Tours.

The students then returned to the classroom where they spent time reflecting on the importance of service as Catholics.