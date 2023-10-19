Wedding Anniversaries — October 19, 2023

Mr. and Mrs. Joe House, members of St. Ambrose Church in Cecilia, Ky., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 27. Mrs. House, the former Sue Smith, retired as a registered nurse after 36 years. Mr. House has worked as a self-employed concrete construction contractor for the past 50 years. The couple have two children and six grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. John Howard Chamberlain, members of St. Raphael Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 27. Mrs. Chamberlain, the former Jane Marie Hoemaker, retired as a nurse practitioner in 2016 after 37 years. Mr. Chamberlain retired from marketing and communications at the University of Louisville in 2013 after 38 years. The couple have two children and two grandchildren.