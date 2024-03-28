Bulletin Board — March 28, 2023

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

Divine Mercy Sunday will be celebrated on April 7 at St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop, beginning at 1:30 p.m. with an opportunity for confession and adoration. Father Minh Vu will preside. The day will include the rosary at 2:30 p.m. and the Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3 p.m., followed by Benediction and a closing Mass at 3:30 p.m.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer on April 8 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

The Catholic Charismatic Renewal of the Archdiocese of Louisville will hold a Healing Mass at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Rd., on April 10 at 7 p.m. Passionist Father Justin Nelson, pastor of St. Agnes Church, will preside. An opportunity for individual healing prayer will follow the liturgy. All are welcome. For more information, contact Bob Garvey at 435-6186.

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, 1818 Rangeland Road, on April 6. Mass will be celebrated by Father Martin Linebach at 9 a.m. and will be followed by the devotion led by Deacon Joe Calvert and reconciliation. The devotion includes adoration and benediction of the Blessed Sacrament and sacred music by Rita Michalak.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will host its next VENTUS — a service with eucharistic adoration with modern worship music — on April 3. Adoration will begin at 6:30 p.m. with music and confession at 7 p.m. and Benediction at 8 p.m. A reception will follow in the hospitality room. All are welcome. Contact Dr. Holly Smith for more information at hsmith@stmm.org.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITY

Volunteers are needed to mow lawns for Catholic Charities’ refugee clients April 1 through Sept. 9. Volunteers must have a mower and commit to mowing every other week. Contact Karen Pate at kpate@archlou.org for more information.

ORGANIZATIONS

Young Catholic Professionals, a group for professionals age 21 to 40, will gather from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 16 at the PNC Plaza, 500 West Jefferson St. Matt Smith, a former Marine Corps officer and an associate director at Humana, will discuss “Work in Witness for Christ.”

The evening will include social time with complimentary wine, beer and appetizers. For more information or to register (appreciated but not required), visit www.ycplouisville.org/.

THE ARTS

The sextet Les Six will perform a concert at 7 p.m. on April 12 at the Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx, Ky. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information on Les Six, visit les-six.org/about-us/.

ALUMNI EVENTS

Members of St. Vincent de Paul School’s class of 1955 are invited to attend a reunion this summer. For more information, contact Bonita Hyberger McCubbins at 241-9675 or Sharon Guenthner at 222-0266 or 579-0376.

St. Margaret Mary School’s class of 1974 is planning a 50-year reunion the weekend of June 14. All members of the class of 1974 are asked to visit the planning committee’s website at https://sites.google.com/view/smm7450/home for more information.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. At the next meeting, April 10, the topic is “The Spirituality of Asking for and Receiving Help.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

HERE AND THERE

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “After you say Amen! The Eucharist and Catholic Social Teaching” on April 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane.

The class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267. For more details, visit https://archlouff.org/.

Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, will host an American Red Cross blood drive on April 3 from 12: 30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Building. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.



Most Blessed Sacrament Church’s Ladies Altar Society will host a card party from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 14 at Pioneer Hall, 1125 Hathaway Ave., off Taylor Boulevard. Doors will open at noon. The cost is $5 and includes dessert. Proceeds will benefit the ministry of the altar society, which is currently raising funds for new carpet in the sacristy. To register, call Susan Dey at 565-5775.