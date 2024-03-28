Sister of Charity of Nazareth Carol Rogers, an educator, dies at 86

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Carol Rogers, formerly Sister Ann Philomena, died on March 26. She was 86 and had been an SCN for 66 years.

Sister Rogers, a native of Boston, ministered as an educator in Catholic and public schools in Kentucky and Indiana. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Augustine School and St. Pius X School and served as a teacher and principal in Jefferson County Public Schools.

Sister Rogers also worked in pastoral care, serving as ministry director to the sick and elderly for Catholic Charities of Louisville and as an associate administrator at Nazareth Home.

She served on various committees and boards for SCN missions and initiatives, including ecological sustainability and care for the earth. She assisted with the SCNews publication.

From 1992 until she retired in 2011, Sister Rogers served in the Nazareth Campus Store in the purchasing department and later as the department director. Following her retirement, she volunteered with Catholic Charities’ Refugee Elder Program.

She is survived by her brothers Charles Rogers of Naples, Fla., Paul Rogers of Randolph, Mass., and members of her extended family and religious community.

A wake service will begin at 6:30 p.m. April 1 in St. Vincent Church on the Nazareth campus. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. April 2 in St. Vincent Church. Burial will follow in Nazareth Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O., Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.