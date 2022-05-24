St. Meinrad confers degrees

St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology conferred 49 degrees during a commencement ceremony May 14 in St. Meinrad, Ind.

Among the graduates was Father Dustin Hungerford, who was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville on May 21. Father Hungerford earned a Master of Divinity degree.

Deacon Dean Giulitto and Lisa DeJaco Crutcher, CEO of Catholic Charities of Louisville, earned Master of Arts in Theology degrees.

Deacon Giulitto was ordained in 2020 and he serves as the deacon for St. Catherine Church in New Haven, Ky., St. Vincent de Paul Church in New Hope, Ky., and Immaculate Conception Church in Culvertown, Ky.