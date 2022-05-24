Earl Reed, a 1969 graduate of St. Xavier High School, received the 2022 Outstanding Alumnus Award during the school’s 150th commencement exercises May 14.

Reed earned a Bachelor of Arts in accounting from the University of Louisville and has earned national recognition serving as CEO, CFO, president and founder of several health care companies, according to an announcement from the school.

He currently serves as the managing partner for the Allegro Group, a consulting firm he founded in 1998.

For the past 20 years, Reed has served as a member of the school’s board of directors. He has also served as the board chair.

The Outstanding Alumnus Award was established in 1967 by the St. Xavier Alumni Association to honor a graduate who has made a “significant contribution to the betterment of his fellow man and in doing so, has brought credit to himself, to his associates and to St. Xavier High School,” according to the announcement.