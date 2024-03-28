Archbishop Shelton’s Easter Message

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My dear friends in Christ, happy Easter! I hope and pray that the joy of this Easter Sunday fills you and all of those whom you love on this day of our great joy.

Our Lenten discipline has led us again to rejoice in the covenant that God has entered into with each and every one of us through Baptism.

As baptized sons and daughters of God, we have deepened through our Lenten penance our relationship with the living God, and we rejoice again in the strength of that relationship.

Jesus Christ conquered death, and His resurrection is a promise made to you and to me that one day we, too, will know victory over the grave.

On Easter Sunday, we reflect on the dignity of our Christian Baptism, a reflection that continues throughout the Easter season, and we live our lives in joyful anticipation of all the living God has promised to you and to me.

So, happy Easter! May this day of our joy resound in our hearts and in our minds. May we declare alleluia, alleluia, for the Lord is risen from the tomb, and He has promised the same to you and to me.

God bless you on this Easter Sunday and throughout the Easter season.