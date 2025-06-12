Bulletin Board — June 12, 2025

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated June 22 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, a group for those who have loved ones struggling with addiction or recovery, will gather at 6 p.m. June 17 for Mass, followed by adoration, at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane. The Mass and adoration will be offered through the intercession of St. Maximilian Kolbe and the Sacred Heart of Jesus. The group also meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the church.

St. John Chrysostom Church, 221 S. Penn Avenue in Eminence, Ky., will display the eucharistic miracles exhibit created by Blessed Carlo Acutis on June 22 and June 29. For more information, contact the parish office at 518-0154.

St. Patrick Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, will host a multi-lingual rosary — in which every decade is prayed in a different language — on June 24 at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will follow.

SUPPORT GROUP

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance use or addiction meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

RETREATS

The Louisville Cursillo Movement will host a women’s retreat July 17-20 at the Flaget Retreat Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive. Participants must be 18 years of age to attend. Applications can be found at louisvillecursillo.org. Contact Sharyn Cabello at sharyn.cabello@gmail.com for more details.

A retreat for those affected by infertility will be held July 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Crescent Hill neighborhood. The retreat will be led by Anna Hudson, a trained spiritual director. There is no cost, but donations are accepted. Lunch will be provided. To learn more or to register, visit www.missaest.org.

VOCATIONS

The Dominican Sisters of Peace, who have a motherhouse in St. Catharine, Ky., will host a “Zoom and See” discernment retreat day on July 19. Any single Catholic woman between the ages of 18 and 45 is welcome. For more information, text/call Sister Mai-dung Nguyen at 405-248-7027.

HERE AND THERE

The third annual Ryan Neutz Memorial Golf Scramble will be held June 28 at 2 p.m. at Charlie Vettiner Golf Course. The event honors St. Xavier High School graduate Ryan Neutz, who passed away in 2022 after a battle with mental illness. Proceeds support a St. Xavier High School endowment. Register or donate at ryan-neutz-memorial-golf-scramble.perfectgolfevent.com.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES

Two parishes will host blood drives in June.

St. Bernadette Church will host a blood drive June 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the St. Mary Academy gym, 11311 St. Mary Lane, Prospect, Ky.

Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Drive, will host a blood drive June 18 from noon to 5 p.m.

Sign up online at redcrossblood.org.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Young Catholic Professionals Louisville Chapter will host a summer social at Churchill Downs, 700 Central Avenue, on June 26 at 6 p.m. The evening will include races, live music and food trucks. The first 75 registrants will receive free admission. To register, visit ycplouisville.org.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will host a luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. June 16 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. Seminarian Emerson Wells will be the speaker. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will offer a series of classes via Zoom on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

June 19-20: Purgatorio, Part 2, Deacon Jim Shields.

June 26-27: Proverbs: Lady Wisdom, Lady Folly and a collection of maxims, Deacon Pat Harris.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class.

The Creation Care Team of the Archdiocese of Louisville will mark the 10th anniversary of “Laudato Si’: On Care for Our Common Home” at 7 p.m. June 17 at The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Avenue, and at 7 p.m. June 18 at the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth Motherhouse in Nazareth, Ky.

Dan Misleh, the founder and executive director of the Catholic Climate Covenant, will be the speaker at both events. The events are free and all are welcome.

The Community Education Series at Nazareth Home will host its next event June 25 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Highlands Campus Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road.

Kristol Yeager, Cindy Bush and Joseph Brooks, APRN, will present a panel discussion titled, “Guiding the Journey: Helping Seniors Move with Dignity and Purpose.”

The session will offer guidance on “how to ease the emotional and practical challenges of downsizing, moving and aging in place,” said the release.The event is free and open to the public. Register by visiting https://www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.