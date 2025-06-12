UN secretary-general meets Pope Leo, top Vatican officials

Pope Leo XIV meets with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres during a private audience at the Vatican June 11, 2025. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV met with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres during a private audience at the Vatican June 11.

The meeting with the U.N. chief took place in the pope’s study in the Paul VI Audience Hall before the pope’s morning general audience in St. Peter’s Square, the Vatican press office said in a communique.

In brief video clips provided by Vatican Media, Guterres greeted the pope in English, saying “Holy Father, congratulations.” After Pope Leo said, “Thank you very much. Thank you,” Guterres said, “My best, best wishes for your pontificate.”

Guterres later met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, and Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher, Vatican foreign minister, the Vatican said.

“During the cordial talks with the Secretariat of State, the Holy See expressed support for the United Nations’ commitment to world peace,” it said.

They also discussed “various ongoing processes and forthcoming summits organized by the United Nations” as well as “the difficulties the organization faces in addressing various crises currently unfolding around the world,” it said.

“The conversation also touched on specific situations of conflict and instability,” it added.

The 80th session of the U.N. General Assembly was scheduled for Sept. 9-23 in New York.

Guterres last met with Pope Francis at the Vatican in December 2019 for a 40-minute closed-door meeting and to record an eight-minute joint video message released a few hours later calling for peace and ending injustices worldwide.