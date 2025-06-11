Governor encourages Spalding University graduates to ‘be the helpers’

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear spoke to Spalding University’s class of 2025 during commencement exercises at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville June 7. (Photo Special to The Record)

Spalding University held commencement exercises on June 7, conferring diplomas to more than 500 students, including 330 graduate students.

Governor Andy Beshear, who formerly served on the Catholic university’s Board of Trustees, received an honorary doctorate and served as the commencement speaker at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville.

During the address, he congratulated the students and noted Spalding’s foundress, Mother Catherine Spalding, a Sister of Charity of Nazareth.

“Her mission in life was simple: to help others,” he said. “She worked to feed the hungry, to provide shelter to those in need, to serve the lost, the lonely, and to serve those that had been left out.

“To attend a school named after someone who believed in education, philanthropy and opportunity for all is an honor,” he said, encouraging the graduates to follow her example and “be the helpers” in times of trouble.

“We need you to be insightful, thoughtful, smart and compassionate leaders now more than ever,” he said.Spalding conferred several other honors, including: Outstanding Faculty award, Dr. Cicely Cottrell; Mother Rose Meagher and Honors Scholar Awards, Isabella Mullins; Mother Catherine Spalding Award, Marquetta Bell; and Professor Emerita, Dr. Patty Spurr.