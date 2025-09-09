Novena will be offered for healing through the intercession of St. Thérèse

St. Thérèse of Lisieux is pictured in an undated photo.

St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive, will host a St. Thérèse of Lisieux Healing Novena with Mass and blessing with a relic at 5 p.m. daily starting Sept. 22.

The novena will conclude with a Mass of Thanksgiving on Oct. 1, the feast day of St. Thérèse.

Prayers will be offered each night during Mass for a different intention, including healing from chronic and terminal illness, the evils of war, addiction, mental illness, abortion, abuse and loss of a loved one.

On the first day, Sept. 22, a eucharistic procession will take place. The sacrament of the anointing of the sick will be offered during the Mass Sept. 23.

Following each Mass, a blessing with St. Thérèse’s relic will be offered. St. Albert has invited various priests to celebrate the Masses and give a homily addressing the particular prayer intention each day of the novena. All are invited to attend one or all the Masses.

Confession will be available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night. Individuals are encouraged to bring roses for the altar and sanctuary. They are also encouraged to write down their prayer intentions, which will be placed before the altar.