Bulletin Board — February 22, 2024

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

Stations of the Cross will be prayed at 1 p.m. each Friday during Lent at one of four Catholic cemeteries in Louisville.

On March 1, students from St. Martha School will lead the Stations of the Cross at St. Michael Cemetery, 1153 Charles St. Participants will gather in the priest section.

The stations cover a distance of 300-400 yards. Those unable to walk the distance may drive to each station and pray from their cars. For more information, call the Catholic Cemeteries office at 451-7710.

MISSIONS, RETREATS

A parish mission will be hosted by St. Agnes Church, 1920 Newburg Road, Feb. 25-28. Father Richard Burke will lead the mission each evening beginning at 7 p.m. For more information, call Pam Slagle at 619-2122.

The Family Renewal Project is offering “Awaken Level 2 Day Retreat” on March 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road.

For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/awaken2retreat, call 303-1996 or email info@familyrenewalproject.com.

OUTREACH OPPORTUNITIES

Sister Visitor Center — a service of Catholic Charities of Louisville that provides emergency help with rent, utility bills, prescriptions, medical supplies, food and clothing — is seeking donations of adult coats, hats, gloves and scarves. All gently used or new winter attire is appreciated.

Contact Sister Visitor Center at 776-0155, ext. 104, for more information.

The Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway, needs volunteers to assist at the front desk, answer phone calls and let guests into the building. The center also needs volunteers to work with the expanding Dare to Care services. Those who are interested should call the center at 776-0262 or visit to fill out a volunteer information form.

VOCATIONS

The Dominican Sisters of Peace will offer a free Come and See discernment weekend retreat March 15-17 for single Catholic women ages 18-45 on their Motherhouse campus in Akron, Ohio, and via Zoom.

To register, visit http://tinyurl.com/mrxum9xf.

For more information, call or text June Fitzgerald at 570-336-3991 or send an email to june.fitzgerald@oppeace.org.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. March 4 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Serrans Ken Peet and Lynn Haner will speak on their attendance at the January National Serra Rally in Miami.

The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

HERE and THERE

Free estate planning sessions will be offered at two locations.

St. Bernadette Church, 6500 Saint Bernadette Ave., on Feb. 28 at 11 a.m.

The Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 West Broadway, on March 2 at 9 a.m. Breakfast will be provided.

To register for either session, visit https://www.archlou.org/pg-session/ or call Melody Denson at 585-3291, ext. 1117.

Presentation Academy’s annual Pot O’ Gold fundraiser drawing will be March 15 at 10 a.m. All money raised benefits the school’s Annual Fund. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.presentationacademy.org/pot-ogold or call 583-5935.

Immaculata Classical Academy is selling bourbon raffle tickets to support its seventh annual “Appeal of the Immaculata.” Tickets are $50 for a chance to win. Tickets can be purchased online at https://givebutter.com/Bourbon2024. The drawing will be held at the Celebratory Dinner on March 16.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a class on “Spirituality and A.I.: Renewing Christian Humanism in the Era of Technology,” on Feb. 26 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane.

To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class size will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

The Community Education Series at Nazareth Home will host its next event Feb. 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Highlands Campus Chapel, 2000 Newburg Road.

Justin Magnuson, Program Manager at the University of Louisville Trager Institute, will discuss end-of-life medical decisions, recent changes to advance care planning law and review Kentucky’s MOST (Medical Order for Scope of Treatment) form, a voluntary end-of-life planning tool.

The event is free and open to the public. Register by visiting https://www.nazhome.org/rsvp/.

The Family Renewal Project will offer a retreat-style “Intro to Theology of the Body Crash Course” at Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road, on March 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and March 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is $20 per person or $30 per couple. For more information, visit bit.ly/frpevents, call 303-1996 or email info@familyrenewalproject.com.

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Worship will offer training sessions for extraordinary ministers of holy Communion in the coming weeks:

A Communion Minister Formation session will be March 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Michael Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Dr. Registration is requested by Feb. 28.

March 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Michael Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Dr. Registration is requested by Feb. 28. A Communion Minister Update session will be March 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Incarnation Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace. Registration is requested by March 5.

Registration can be made by emailing worship@archlou.org or calling 636-0296 ext. 1260.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges presented in Scripture relating to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom.

The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

Feb. 29 and March 1: Church Teaching Based on Rule or Conscience (Ex: Divorce)?

March 7 and 8: Church Teaching Based on Rule or Conscience (Ex: Birth Control)?

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.